Mayor Elorza, girlfriend expecting first child

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is going to be a dad.

Elorza and his longtime girlfriend Stephanie Gonzalez announced Friday they are expecting their first child in June.

The couple sent out a holiday card that shows them sitting on the steps inside City Hall holding a small stocking that reads: “Happy holidays from our growing family to yours.”

Elorza, a Democrat who turned 41 last month, is planning to seek re-election next year. Gonzalez, a 31-year-old former Central Falls councilperson, works as an associate director of partnerships at Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy.

Elorza owns a home in Silver Lake in Providence. Gonzalez recently purchased a home in Central Falls.

Elorza is the second consecutive mayor to become a father while leading the capital city. Former Mayor Angel Taveras and his wife, Farah, had two children between 2011 and 2014. The couple recently welcomed their third child.

There will be plenty of diapers around City Hall in 2018.

In addition to the mayor expecting a child, newly-elected Council President David Salvatore and his wife will welcome their first child early next year. Elorza’s chief of staff, Nicole Pollock, is also expecting her first child.

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan