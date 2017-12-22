Mobster Frank ‘Bobo’ Marrapese dead at 74

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Longtime, notorious Rhode Island mobster Frank “Bobo” Marrapese died overnight Friday. He was 74.

R.I. State Police Lt. Colonel Joseph Philbin confirmed the death to the Target 12 Investigators.

Marrapese was serving time at the Adult Correctional Institution on blackmail and extortion charges. We’ve learned he died at Rhode Island Hospital at about 5:30 a.m.

He was denied a bid for parole in September.

He had previously served time for 1975 gangland slaying of mob associate Richard “Dickie” Callei at the Acorn Social Club on Federal Hill.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook