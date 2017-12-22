Pawtucket murder suspect caught in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WPRI) — A man wanted in connection with a murder investigation in Pawtucket was in custody Friday in Chicopee, Mass.

Chicopee police said they arrested 24-year-old Alexander DeJesus Thursday afternoon. He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday on a fugitive from justice charge.

Chicopee police said Pawtucket police contacted them Wednesday, saying DeJesus might be staying in the western Massachusetts city. According to Chicopee police, detectives and narcotics officers found DeJesus’ car at an address on Leary Avenue. Officers took him into custody without incident.

Contacted by Eyewitness News on Friday, Pawtucket police said they could not release any information on DeJesus’ arrest or the murder for which he was wanted.