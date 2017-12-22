Emergency crews return to Fall River building where suspicious device was found

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Federal, state and local officials are investigating after a suspicious device exploded in Fall River Thursday night.

According to Fall River police, officers were called to South Coast Landings apartment complex on North Main Street around 8:17 p.m. Upon arrival, police said they confirmed the presence of a possible explosive device.

Police said the device detonated as a Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad robot inspected it.

No one was hurt in the blast, police said.

While it is not believed to be a terrorist-related incident, police also said it is not being considered a random act.

Officers from the Massachusetts State Police and Fall River Police Department were on the scene in addition to agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Fall River Fire Department.

Police said there are no suspects as of Friday. Emergency crews returned Friday night to the scene where the suspicious device was detonated by the bomb squad less than 24 hours prior.

According to police, nothing suspicious was found, though it’s unclear at this time what led to the response.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Fall River Police Department’s Major Crimes Division at (508) 324-2796 or Detective Derek Beaulieu at (508) 676-8511 ext. 256.