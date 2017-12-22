Police nab suspected drug dealer in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A suspected drug dealer was arrested Thursday after investigators in Newport seized a variety of narcotics from his vehicle.

According to Newport police, detectives investigating William Rudolph arranged to buy two pounds of marijuana from him.

Rudolph, 35, of Berkley, Mass., was pulled over by police after he arrived in Newport Thursday afternoon. Detectives seized the two pounds of marijuana from his vehicle, along with another 10 ounces of marijuana, 18 hash oil cartridges, 127 Xanax pills, 31 Klonopin pills, 16 Suboxone pills and $39,732.00 in cash, according to police.

Massachusetts State Police also obtained a warrant to search Rudolph’s East Plain Street home and found an additional 10 pounds of marijuana there.

Rudolph was arrested and charged with six counts of felony drug distribution. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.