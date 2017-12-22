State police bloodhound lost in Danbury woods is recovered

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut State Police bloodhound that went missing in a wooded area has been found alive and well.

Police said Friday morning that the dog named Texas had been recovered.

The dog was involved in a search Wednesday evening for a man with autism who had gone missing in Danbury near Wooster Mountain. During the search a handler lost his footing on the steep terrain and dropped the dog’s leash.

Another bloodhound located the missing man who was brought safely out of the woods.

