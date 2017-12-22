State’s plan to install first 2 truck tolls gets federal OK

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Federal Highway Administration has approved Rhode Island’s plan to begin installing new truck tolls.

The Providence Journal reports that the agency concurred this week with the state’s assessment that installing tolls on Interstate 95 in Richmond and Exeter, Rhode Island will not cause any significant impact to the environment.

The approval means that the state can begin installing the first two of 14 planned truck tolls.

The state approved a 10-year roads plan last year and new truck tolls to pay for it.

The tolls have been vigorously opposed by the trucking industry. The Rhode Island Trucking Association says tolls will lead to higher prices for consumer goods and it is threatening a lawsuit.

Work on the gantries is expected to begin in January.

