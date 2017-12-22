Suspect in New Bedford double homicide to face judge Tuesday

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A man who was wanted in connection with a double homicide back in October is back in Massachusetts after being arrested in North Carolina on Dec. 20.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Carmelo Kercado, Jr. was taken into custody in Concord, N.C.

Kercado will be arraigned Tuesday morning in New Bedford District Court.

A joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies led to the arrest Tuesday of a man suspected of gunning down two other men in New Bedford on Oct. 10.

Kercado, 35, was wanted in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Stephen Bodden and 28-year-old Fabio Tavares. In the days after the shooting, police identified Kercado as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators tracked Kercado to an address in North Carolina and U.S. Marshals arrested him on Dec. 19 around 1:30 a.m.

Kercado is being charged with two counts of murder, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded legal firearm.