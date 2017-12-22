Wrapping Up The 12 Drinks of Christmas

It’s that time again! Ahead of Christmas, Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, DeWolf Tavern, and ‘The Rhode Show’ are teaming up to bring you The 12 Drinks of Christmas.

Twelve delicious mocktails to enhance any Holiday celebration have been featured this week. Today, Sandy Standish and Kimberly Pires from DeWolf Tavern shared the final three creations!

Try these this season:

10. “Leaping Lords Latte”

Hazelnut cream

Hot espresso

Frothed, steamed milk

Fresh ground cinnamon

11. “Peppermint Pipers Piping”

White chocolate morsels melted

Milk

Peppermint syrup

Crushed peppermint candy rim garnish

12. “The Drumroll”

Bitter sweet chocolate

Sugar

Milk / Heavy cream

Chili powder

Cinnamon

House vanilla bean whipped cream

For more info from Card’s, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

For more info from DeWolf Tavern, head to: https://www.dewolftavern.com/

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.