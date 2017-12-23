Firefighters respond to manhole explosion in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – No injuries or damage were reported after a manhole explosion in Providence.

Firefighters responded to 1 Financial Plaza in Providence at around 12:15 p.m. for reports from witnesses of an explosion.

Our firefighters are responding to 1 Financial Plaza for a report of a manhole explosion with fire. Stay safe! — Prov. Fire Fighters (@ProvFirefighter) December 23, 2017

Firefighters confirmed that there had been an explosion and that they extinguished a small fire, but nobody had been hurt and there were no reports of damage.

Firefighters and National Grid crews were still on scene at about 1 p.m. checking surrounding buildings for gas and carbon monoxide. The cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately known.