Bridgewater police investigating shooting near police station

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WPRI) — Bridgewater police are investigating a shooting near their police station that left a man with serious injuries.

Several 911 calls around 6:30 Saturday evening reported a shooting at 246 Pleasant Street. Police went to the home and found a 29-year-old man who had been shot in the forearm and in the thigh.

The man was conscious and alert and was hospitalized with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police said that two men apparently came to the home and the victim met them outside before one of those men pulled out a weapon and shot him. Investigators said the victim knew one of the suspects and was targeted. The two suspects are described as a white man, about 5’10” and weighing about 185 pounds, and a black man 5’6” to 5’8” wearing a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgewater Police Department.