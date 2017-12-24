Christmas cards asked for child with leukemia

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — The holidays are a time to spend with loved ones, and one family in Somerset is cherishing their time together more than ever, one month after their son was diagnosed with cancer.

Eyewitness news visited the family to talk about how Christmas cards are lifting the boys’ spirits, during this extremely difficult time.

For Jonny Mastriano, the cards are a symbol of support and encouragement, as he bravely battles leukemia.

“Just to see that progress and how much he’s improved is amazing,” says John’s mother Heather.

For the past five weeks, the Mastriano family has called Hasbro Children’s Hospital home.

Jonny, a 14-year-old, was diagnosed with leukemia in November.

His father, David, says his son is now recovering.

“Looking back now it, it, it was, it was very scary it was very touch and go for him. Now that’s he starting to recover it’s nice.”

“Just Jonny asking for some Christmas cards you know thinking that you’re going to get, just you know a couple of Christmas cards,” adds Heather. “It’s gone around the world and we’ve gotten Christmas cards from Germany and France and Spain.”

Now, piles of presents and hundreds of cards fill the Mastriano’s living room. And they just keep coming.

Jonny reads every word of every card. His parents are just happy to see a smile on his face.

“It’s helped because we didn’t think we were going to be home for Christmas, and that added spirit and energy has helped him get better so we are home for Christmas, it’s, it’s amazing,” says David.

Jonny will be back at the hospital soon, to undergo another round of chemotherapy.

If you’d like to send him a letter of encouragement, you can send a card to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, C/O Jonny Mastriano, Room No. 523, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI 02903.