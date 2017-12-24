Main runway at Rhode Island airport reopens after outage

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — The main runway at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island has reopened following a partial electrical outage.

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation announced the reopening Sunday morning.

Officials had closed the airstrip on Saturday as a precaution after the outage darkened edge lighting, which provides visual references for pilots along the entire length of the runway.

Most incoming flights landed on another runway during the closure and as electricians worked to repair the outage, which was discovered Saturday morning.