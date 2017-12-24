Patriots host Bills for rematch Sunday afternoon

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots host the Bills at 1 p.m., three weeks after things got chippy during their last meeting.

Rob Gronkowski earned a one-game suspension after a cheap shot on Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White that left White with a concussion.

White told NFL.com that he doesn’t plan to be any less physical with Gronkowski, which was what prompted the hit.

White called Gronkowski a dirty player a few days after the hit but softened his tone this week leading up to today’s contest.

The 11-3 Patriots have clinched the AFC East but have a chance to play Grinch to the 8-6 Bills, who are second in the division and fighting for a playoff spot. Since losing to the Pats on December 3, they beat the Colts and the Dolphins.

A motivated Bills team (after Gronk hit and with playoffs on the line) against a depleted Patriots team at comfortable Foxboro coming off an emotional road win. Today feels like a dog fight. — Mark Dondero (@MarkDondero) December 24, 2017

Patriots inactives this week include Chris Hogan, Kyle Van Noy, James White, and Rex Burkhead.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12.