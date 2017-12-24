Patriots host Bills for rematch Sunday afternoon

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots host the Bills at 1 p.m., three weeks after things got chippy during their last meeting.
Rob Gronkowski earned a one-game suspension after a cheap shot on Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White that left White with a concussion.
White told NFL.com that he doesn’t plan to be any less physical with Gronkowski, which was what prompted the hit.
White called Gronkowski a dirty player a few days after the hit but softened his tone this week leading up to today’s contest.
The 11-3 Patriots have clinched the AFC East but have a chance to play Grinch to the 8-6 Bills, who are second in the division and fighting for a playoff spot. Since losing to the Pats on December 3, they beat the Colts and the Dolphins.
Patriots inactives this week include Chris Hogan, Kyle Van Noy, James White, and Rex Burkhead.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12.