Rep. Cicilline in Afghanistan to meet with troops

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island U.S. Rep. David N. Cicilline has landed in Kabul, Afghanistan, where he plans to celebrate Christmas with U.S. service members.

The Democratic member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee arrived Sunday in Afghanistan and received a security update from John R. Bass, the U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan designate. Cicilline is scheduled to join Rhode Islanders serving as part of Operation Resolute Support for a Christmas Day breakfast and later take part in a series of briefings.

Cicilline will also visit tactical bases in the region and serve Christmas Day lunch to troops at the Resolution Support Headquarters before departing Kabul Sunday evening.

Cicilline is traveling with three Republican colleagues on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He says “it’s an incredible privilege” to spend Christmas with the troops.