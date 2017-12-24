Suspect in car breaks crashes car while fleeing police

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The suspect in several car breaks Saturday crashed his car while fleeing from a Dartmouth police officer.

Police said that they were investigating three reports of car breakins around the North Dartmouth Mall and determined that the suspect was driving a black Mazda 626 with Rhode Island plates.

Another officer spotted the car on North Hixville Road and the driver took off, ultimately hitting a mailbox before losing control of the car and crashing into a tree.

That driver, 60-year-old Marcellino Alves of Pawtucket, was brought to St. Luke’s hospital for evaluation. He was charged with driving with a suspended license, sixth offense, negligent operation of a vehicle, speeding, marked lanes violation, and leaving the scene of a crash.

Police said that the car breakins are still under investigation.