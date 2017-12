Mom blogger, Courtney Caligiuri, shares fun and festive ways to reuse the wrapping paper after presents have been opened.

– Dress up a photo frame for instant holiday decor

– Line cookie or drink trays with paper to make them more festive

– Make paper Christmas trees for decoration OR seat cards if you’re hosting.

– Shred the paper for confetti for New Year’s eve.

– Save the wrapping paper for packing paper for when you ship packages

– Turn them into bows to save for next year