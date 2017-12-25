Crews investigating fire in Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews responded to a fire in a two and a half story apartment building around 4 p.m.

Providence Battalion Chief Jason Houle said the fire began on the second floor in the kitchen area of one of the apartments.

“A sprinkler head was activated, so it was controlled by the sprinkler and extinguished by fire personnel,” he said.

No one was home at the time the fire broke out. Houle said there is significant smoke and water damage.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.