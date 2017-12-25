Cumberland man charged with DUI after striking police cruiser

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was charged with driving under the influence on Christmas Eve after allegedly crashing into a Providence police cruiser.

The crash happened at about 7 p.m. Sunday on Douglas Avenue, when the police officer, a 7-year veteran of the department, was responding to a call with his lights and siren on, Captain Kevin Lanni said.

A vehicle pulled out into traffic heading in the opposite direction hit the cruiser on the driver’s side. The officer was treated for injuries at Roger Williams Medical Center and his damaged cruiser was towed away.

The officer has since been released and is home recovering, Lanni said.

The other driver, 70-year-old Richard Cardin of Cumberland, was charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and released. Lanni said that a breath test showed his blood alcohol content was more than three times over the legal limit.

Cardin also received a summons to the Traffic Tribunal for two traffic offenses.