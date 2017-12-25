In the Kitchen: Christmas Appetizers

John Granata, Chef and Owner of Johnny Granata’s Restaurant and Bar, and TV Maitre d’ Joe Zito joined us in the Rhode Show kitchen to spread some holiday cheer. Chef Granata shared four holiday appetizer recipes that are perfect for bringing everyone together on Christmas and beyond. The recipes include: Gorgonzola stuffed dates wrapped in Applewood Smoked Bacon, Buffalo Chicken Dip, Chicken, Brie & Raspberry Puffs, and Portobello Ricotta Crostini.

Gorgonzola stuffed Dates wrapped in Applwood Smoked Bacon

Ingredients:

8-10 Medjool Dates

8 oz. Gorgonzola Cheese

5 strips Applewood smoked bacon

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Cut a slit down the side of each date and remove the pit. Stuff the center with cheese. Wrap each date with a half strip of bacon. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until bacon is crispy. Serve hot!

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Ingredients:

1 qt. cooked chicken

16 oz. Franks Red Hot

2- 8oz. packages cream cheese (softened)

2 cups of shredded cheddar

1 cup crumbled gorgonzola

8oz. bttl. Chipotle ranch dressing

2 jalapeños (sliced)

2 tbsp. sliced scallions

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl mix cream cheese, ranch dressing, gorgonzola and ½ the cheddar. In a separate bowl mix chicken and hot sauce. In a large casserole lay the prepared chicken down first. Spoon the cheese mixture over the chicken. Top with remaining cheddar and bake for 15 to 20 minutes.

Garnish with scallions and jalapeños.

Chicken, Brie & Raspberry Puffs

Ingredients:

2 chicken tenderloins roasted or pre-cooked (cut in 1 inch cubes)

10 slices triple cream brie

Raspberry jam

Prepared puffed pastry (thawed)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lay puffed pastry on a cold surface. Cut pastry in 3 inch circles. Place brie in center. Top with a chicken cube and dollop of raspberry jam. Take the sides and pinch them up to the center to form a purse. Make sure ingredients are not leaking out. Repeat until you reach the desired amount. Bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown.

Portobello Ricotta Crostini

Ingredients:

4 Portobello mushroom caps

1 small onion (caramelized)

2 cloves garlic (chopped)

1 lb. Ricotta cheese

½ cup shredded Fontina cheese

5 slices of rustic Italian bread preferably Sicilian style

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp. sliced scallions

Salt & Pepper

Directions:

Roast mushrooms whole with olive oil, garlic and salt and pepper on 425 degrees until soft. Lay down the bread and spread ricotta on top. Next top with caramelized onions. Slice mushrooms and place on top of onions. Top with Fontina and bake until cheese is melted and bread is crispy. Garnish with scallions. Place the bread on cutting board and cut into 2 inch pieces. Arrange on a platter and serve.

