Man hospitalized after Christmas Eve stabbing in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital on Christmas Eve.

The victim was found in the parking lot of the McDonalds on Cranston Street in the city of Cranston around 11:15 Sunday night, about a third of a mile from the city line. Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist told Eyewitness News that Cranston officers rendered aid to the man, but that he had apparently traveled there after being stabbed in Providence.

Captain Kevin Lanni of the Providence Police Department said that the victim was uncooperative with police, but it didn’t appear that his injuries were life-threatening.

No further information on the man’s identity or where in Providence he was stabbed was immediately available.