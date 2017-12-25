Newborn ‘perfect Christmas gift’ for parents, goes home for the holiday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A few lucky families at Women and Infants Hospital are taking the best gift of all home with them this Christmas.

One “Christmas baby,” who was born just days before the holiday, is getting to spend his first Christmas at home with his family.

The couple had their first child, a baby boy named CJ, on Dec. 22. He was named after his father, Christopher Vincenzo.

“It was a whirlwind but it was all worth it in the end,” CJ’s mother Molly Kazarian said.

This family says this is best Xmas gift…getting to take their baby boy (born Dec. 22) home on Xmas day. Meet baby CJ! @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/lZXSqCttM5 — Eric Halperin- WPRI (@EricHalperinTV) December 25, 2017

The parents said CJ is their first child. Kazarian said the staff at Women and Infants have made the transition to going back home very smooth and manageable.

“We’re just super grateful,” Kazarian said. “It’s like the perfect Christmas gift.”

“We couldn’t be happier,” Vincenzo added.