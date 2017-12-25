Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 24 in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WPRI) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Route 24 Sunday night.

State Police said that the victim, 26-year-old Darkeem Kelow of Boston, was driving southbound in the left travel lane when his Chevrolet Equinox hit another vehicle. Kelow stopped and got out of his car, then ran into the northbound travel lane where he was struck by another vehicle and killed.

Investigators said they aren’t sure what caused the initial collision. A passenger in the car he initially struck and the driver of the vehicle that killed him were hospitalized for their injuries.

The crashes remain under investigation.