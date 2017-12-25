Police: Man shot, wounded in pool house behind home

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Police in Easton area investigating after a man was shot in a pool house behind his home.

The victim of the shooting shortly before 3 a.m. Monday was a 50-year-old man. He was rushed to a hospital and was expected to survive. His name was not immediately released.

Police Chief Gary Sullivan says the assailant apparently fired from outside the pool house. No arrests are reported.

Sullivan says a preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was not a random act and there was no immediate threat to the larger community.

Authorities are asking anyone who saw something suspicious in the area of Massapoag Avenue early on Christmas morning to contact police.