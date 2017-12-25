Cold Breezes Move In Monday Night

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — The weather outside might not be frightful right now, but a high wind warning will continue until 10 p.m. for the south coast of Rhode Island, where gusts of over 50 m.p.h are possible.
A high wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. inland. This morning, a rain and snow mix moved across Southern New England, favoring mostly rain on the south coast. Providence and areas in the northern part of Rhode Island received a mix of snow and freezing rain, with most areas receiving an inch or two of snow.
There is potential for scattered tree damage and power outages due to strong winds.
There is a potential for black ice and slick roads Monday night as snow begins to melt in some areas.
