Warwick family missing 3 cats following Christmas house fire

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews were on the scene of a Christmas day house fire in Warwick, where the owners said they are missing two pets.

The Warwick Fire Department arrived around 2 p.m. to a house on Symonds Avenue, finding fire in the front left corner of the house. Fire officials said windows have now been broken out for ventilation.

Warwick Fire Department has put out a fire at this home on Symonds Ave. No one was injured, but there are still two cats missing. The family believes they ran off. They are asking people to look out for the cats and contact them if you see them @wpri12 @FOXProvidence pic.twitter.com/VRsUeZ5f0e — Michaela MacDonald (@MichaelaMacNews) December 25, 2017

No one was injured in the fire, and officials said no one was home at the time the fire broke out.

Fire Captain Scott Capwell said it only took a minute or so to extinguish the fire and the State Fire Marshall’s office is on scene to investigate the cause.

“The crews went through the front door and advanced to the left and extinguished,” Capwell said.

The family believes their three cats ran off when the fire broke out and are continuing to search for them. The American Red Cross is also on the scene to help the family.

Anyone who sees the cats or knows their whereabouts should contact Sam at (401) 559-2918.