After a white Christmas, New England braces for bitter cold

BOSTON (AP) — The storm that gave New England a white Christmas is giving way to bitter cold.

The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories for parts of northern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine on Tuesday, saying frostbite was possible with as little as 30 minutes of exposure.

Daytime temperatures in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut are not expected to rise out of the 20s all week.

New England returned to normal after Monday’s storm brought up to 7 inches of snow and high winds caused scattered power outages.

Boston’s Logan Airport got less than three inches of snow, but it was enough to cause a jet to slide off a taxiway on Monday evening.

On Cape Cod, winds gusting up to 76 mph brought down trees and knocked out power to thousands.