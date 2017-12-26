Christmas night fire displaces 6 in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire in Taunton that forced six people from their homes on Christmas night.

Investigators determined the fire began just before 11 p.m. Monday on the third floor of a multi-family home on 2nd Street.

According to Taunton Fire Chief Timothy Bradshaw, the third floor is an unfinished attic space that is part of the second-floor apartment.

Residents living in the first-floor and rear apartments were displaced due to the damage and were assisted by the Taunton Emergency Management Team and the Red Cross.

Bradshaw said firefighters responded quickly to 911 calls and arrived to find heavy flames pouring from the windows on the top floor. The second and third floors were vacant at the time, but residents on the first floor were inside the building when the fire began. Firefighters knocked down the flames and the residents were able to escape to safety.

“This fire was quickly knocked down by Engine 3, who happened to be about a quarter-mile away at the station,” Bradshaw said. “Thankfully, there were no injuries, but it’s still very sad to see two families uprooted from their home on Christmas night.”

The electricity was shut off due to water damage in the home. A restoration company will work to make the building safe for residents to return home.

There were several other fires on Monday, including one in Warwick where two of the owner’s cats died, and another in a multi-family home in Providence.