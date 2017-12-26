Exeter couple charged with abusing their 3 children

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — An Exeter couple has been arrested on child abuse charges following a Rhode Island State Police investigation.

Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) spokesperson Kerri White on Tuesday said the couple is accused of abusing their three children. White also confirmed the children were placed in alternative care when the investigation got underway in October.

The father, Alexis Perez, 24, was arrested at his home following a residence check Sunday.

His girlfriend, Kiallah Lindo, 24, turned herself in at the State Police Wickford Barracks a short time later.

Both Perez and Lindo were arraigned on three counts of child cruelty/neglect and released on $10,000 personal recognizance.