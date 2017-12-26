Gas prices down in RI, Mass. following holiday

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — Gas prices are down in Rhode Island and Massachusetts the day after Christmas, according to AAA Northeast.

The price of gas in Rhode Island has fallen four cents per gallon, to an average of $2.48 for regular unleaded. In Massachusetts, gas prices are down three cents per gallon, $2.43 for regular unleaded.

A weekly survey from AAA Northeast released on Tuesday finds that gas prices have fallen an average of 12 cents over the last month in Rhode Island, and 10 cents over the last month in Massachusetts.

Find the best price: Interactive Gas Tracker »

The average price in Rhode Island is still four cents above the national average of $2.44 per gallon, while in Massachusetts, the average price is one cent below the national average.

The price of gas has risen in both states since last year. In Rhode Island, gas is up 11 percent from last year, when it was averaging $2.28 per gallon in the state. In Massachusetts, gas is up 21 cents at $2.22 per gallon.