Police: Elderly woman victimized by lottery scam

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in West Warwick are searching for a female suspect who they believe stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman.

Police said a Spanish-speaking woman, along with another male suspect, approached an elderly Hispanic female at the Center of New England Walmart.

The pair convinced the victim they had won the lottery but said they could not collect the money because they were in the country illegally.

According to police, the suspects told the victim they needed to obtain a certain amount of “tax money” to collect the winnings. The two went with the victim to a bank in West Warwick, where they asked her to withdraw thousands of dollars in exchange for splitting the winnings with her.

After the victim gave the suspects the money, they got into a car and drove off, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact West Warwick police at (401) 827-9044.