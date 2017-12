NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a bank in New Bedford just days before Christmas.

According to police, the man robbed the Santander Bank on Kempton Street on Dec. 22.

The suspect was armed and masked, police said. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man has a medium complexion and build and is average height.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact New Bedford Police Detectives at (508) 991-6300.