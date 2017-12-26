Providence liquor store targeted twice by thieves during the holidays

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence liquor store is picking up the pieces after it was hit twice by thieves, once on Christmas Eve and again on Christmas night, according to police.

Surveillance footage at Admiral Discount Liquors, a family-owned business on Admiral Street, shows a male suspect breaking into the store on Christmas Eve around 11:30 p.m.

Diben Nandu, a manager at the liquor store, said the thieves threw rocks at the doors and windows to get inside.

“Everything was smashed,” Nandu said. “They took cigarettes, scratch tickets, cognac… all gone.”

Robert Brown, 56, was arrested Christmas morning in connection with the burglary. He was charged with one felony count of breaking and entering a business and one count of receiving stolen goods.

But the store was hit again Christmas night by another thief. Surveillance footage shows the male suspect entering the store and stealing items from behind the counter around 11 p.m.

“All the customers were shocked,” Nandu said. “We are good with everyone, so why are they doing this?”

Staff at the liquor store told Eyewitness News the store was also targeted by thieves last year during New Year’s Eve.

Police are continuing to investigate the burglaries and find the second suspect. Anyone with information should contact the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-3121.