RIDOH seeing slight increase in flu cases across the state

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Flu season is here, and it’s hitting hard.

Though the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) says while they have seen a slight increase in flu cases across the state in the last two weeks, it is not at the level of “widespread.”

RIDOH spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said more than 1,000 people were hospitalized with the flu in Rhode Island last year.

“We’ve seen 43 hospitalizations to date this year, we’ve had one death, flu-associated death, this year that is compared to 33 last year, so the number is a bit lower,” Wendelken said. “But the flu is a very unpredictable virus, flu seasons are unpredictable, so we may see an increase in those numbers.”

Wendelken said the flu virus will likely be in Rhode Island until April, and the busy holiday travel season can bring more cases.

“Sometimes when people are traveling, they are getting together with family and friends when they are visiting, they are exposed to flu viruses,” he said. “So that is why it’s is definitely important for people to get vaccinated early in the flu season.”

Wendelken said it is not too late to get vaccinated this flu season. RIDOH says it is especially important for certain groups of people to be vaccinated, including pregnant women, young children the elderly and healthcare workers.

Besides getting vaccinated, RIDOH also recommends washing your hands frequently, coughing or sneezing into a tissue or your elbow and staying home if you are sick to avoid spreading your illness to others.