Driver ejected from vehicle in I-95 crash

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday following a serious crash on I-95 South in Pawtucket.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, which took place just after 9:30 a.m. near the Providence line, according to Rhode Island State Police.
Traffic was backed up in the area as crews worked to clear the scene. The highway fully reopened around 10:45 a.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
