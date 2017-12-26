Driver ejected from vehicle in I-95 crash

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday following a serious crash on I-95 South in Pawtucket.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, which took place just after 9:30 a.m. near the Providence line, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Bad accident on 95S near Pawtucket. Down to one lane at this time. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/m1NANJh7cf — Rosie Woods (@RosieWoodsTV) December 26, 2017

Traffic was backed up in the area as crews worked to clear the scene. The highway fully reopened around 10:45 a.m.

Car involved in 95S accident this morning has just been towed away. All lanes back open. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/qhLpJuBqgQ — Eric Halperin- WPRI (@EricHalperinTV) December 26, 2017

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Eyewitness News is on the scene of this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.