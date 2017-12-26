Staffer charged with assault at school named in lawsuit

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A staffer at a Pawtucket school named in a federal lawsuit alleging pervasive sexual misconduct has been charged with assaulting a 13-year-old student after she reported that he slapped her in the buttocks.

A police report and court records obtained by The Associated Press show that David Morton was charged with misdemeanor simple assault this fall for the April incident at the Pawtucket Learning Academy. He has pleaded not guilty. The charge has not previously been reported.

The victim sued the school district in August. The lawsuit also says she was raped at the school by another student.

The police report says Morton was on paid leave in April, but his job status wasn’t clear Tuesday. His lawyer and city and school representatives didn’t immediately return messages.