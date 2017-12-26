Troubled Federal Hill nightclub fighting to remain open after liquor license was denied

Related Coverage Controversial Federal Hill nightclub closed by Providence liquor board

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – An attorney representing a controversial Federal Hill nightclub whose liquor license was not renewed by the city last week asked the R.I. Department of Business Regulation to allow the establishment to reopen Tuesday, arguing that his clients faced a “trial by ambush” from the city’s licensing board.

The Providence Board of Licenses voted unanimously last week to deny Vault Lounge’s request to renew its liquor license following an outpouring of opposition from neighbors and the police department, who claimed the club has been a persistent nuisance for several years.

At a hearing to ask the DBR to stay the denial pending a full hearing in front of the state board, Vault lawyer Nicholas Hemond suggested the city board made its decision based on only handful of complaints from individuals who live near the club without considering his clients’ testimony.

“This might be the worst case of ‘not in my back yard’ that I have ever seen,” Hemond said. (Hemond was filling in for attorney Peter Petrarca, who normally represents the club, but is out of the country.)

DBR hearing officer is Jenna Algee is expected to rule on Vault’s request later in the week.

Mario Martone, an attorney representing the city, said the licensing board was presented with video evidence that showed public urination, defecation and prostitution that occurred outside of the club but involved its patrons. He said the board is allowed to consider whether an establishment is a “good neighbor” when it makes decisions on license renewals.

“This is not something where it’s just a subjective opinion of a couple of neighbors,” Martone said. “This is something where there is tangible evidence.”

Hemond called the city board’s license renewal process a “sham” and a “show,” suggesting Petrarca was in possession of video supporting the club but didn’t present it because “the board had come in with its mind already made up.” Martone argued the board can only consider the evidence it is presented.

Vault is owned by Miguel and Rosemary Garcia, according to paperwork filed with Rhode Island secretary of state’s office. The couple was charged last summer after Providence police said they were illegally providing accident reports to a chiropractor’s office. Rosemary used to work in the police records department.

The club has operated out of a building located at 387 Atwells Ave. The building is owned by lawyer John M. Cicilline and Roberta Cicilline-DiMezza, who are the brother and sister of Congressman David Cicilline.

Vault has been sanctioned on at least eight occasions by the licensing board since 2013 for a wide range of violations. The club has been forced to pay nearly $8,000 in fines and has been closed for 14 days during that period. It was most recently punished by the board on Dec. 6.

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan