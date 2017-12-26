Warwick mall busy as shoppers rush to return Christmas gifts

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The holiday shopping season may be wrapping up, but lines are still wrapping around store counters and retail outlets nationwide.

Usually, most people leave the mall with shopping bags, but on the day after Christmas, it can also be the other way around.

“You know, just returning Christmas gifts like I’m assuming a lot of people are today,” Devon McGlynn said.

Historically, the day after Christmas is one of the busiest days of the year for retailers receiving returns, according to management at the Warwick Mall.

“Took a little while to get a parking spot but we got one in the back,” Kiah Marcotte said.

People rush to the stores to return gifts they received, gave or even just to use their new gift cards.

“Definitely the sales and definitely the special things the holiday just brings,” Isaiah Rodriguez said.

With no hard feelings, shoppers brave the crowds to get exactly what they wanted this holiday season.

“It’s the thought that counts but there’s always something, that someone gets the wrong size,” Marcotte said.