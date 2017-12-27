2 arrested after argument leads to stabbing in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Smithfield woman is facing charges after police say she stabbed the father of her child during an argument.

Police said they responded Tuesday to reports of a disturbance at a home on Buell Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, Verlin Perry was being treated by rescue personnel for a laceration, according to police.

After speaking with Perry and Janie Walker, police said they determined Walker had stabbed Perry with a steak knife.

Walker was arrested and charged with domestic felony assault, domestic disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer. She was arraigned Wednesday, released on $1,000 surety bail and ordered to have no contact with Perry. She’s due back in court March 28.

Perry was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was also arrested on a charge of violating a no-contact order, third offense. He was ordered held without bail and will have a hearing on Jan 11.