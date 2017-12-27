Care New England, Partners extend exclusive negotiating period through Jan.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Care New England said Wednesday it has signed a one-month extension to negotiate exclusively with potential merger partner Partners HealthCare of Massachusetts.

Rhode Island’s No. 2 hospital group said its letter of intent with Partners has been extended through Jan. 31. The two sides first announced a plan for Care New England to become part of Partners back in April, but the talks have slowed down as the Rhode Island company works to close Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket.

“Both CNE and Partners continue to work extremely hard on this complex process and remain optimistic that a definitive agreement will be reached,” spokesmen for the two companies said in a joint statement.

A top Partners executive told an interviewer earlier this month he expected the company to make a final decision on Care New England by February.

Eyewitness News reported last month that Brown University and Prospect Medical Holdings had engaged in serious talks about making an alternative bid to buy Care New England. But the exclusivity agreement with Partners bars its executives from talking to any other would-be suitors, and they have remained publicly committed to Partners.

The announcement of the extension follows incoming Care New England CEO Dr. James Fanale’s disclosure that the hospital group lost more than $6 million in October and November. He blamed the red ink largely on the turmoil at Memorial, and said its other facilities such as Women & Infants and Kent are on the upswing.

