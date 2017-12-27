DEM: Frozen ponds not yet safe for skating

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Shippee Hollow Pond at Goddard Memorial State Park in Warwick may look frozen, but looks can be deceiving.

“We consider all of our locations unsafe at this time,” R.I. Department of Environmental Management Administrative Officer Tim Rosa said Wednesday.

Once temperatures drop below zero, workers from the DEM use a drill and a ruler to check the thickness of the ice each morning.

“Six inches of thickness throughout the entire body of water in order for it be safe,” Rosa explained.

Right now, Shippee Hollow Pond is only at three inches and with moving water under the surface still at two other state parks, it is unsafe to go out on the ice.

In Plymouth, Mass., a 15-year-old boy was walking across a frozen pond when he plunged into the bone-chilling water, spending 20 minutes submerged before being rescued.

The boy’s father, Scott Seaman, said it was pure luck that a stranger happened to be passing by when his son Caleb fell through the ice.

“You think you tell your kid enough to stay off the ice,” Seaman said. “‘Stay off the ice,’ we tell him constantly.”

But seeing other kids from the neighborhood skating on the pond last week, Seaman believes the frozen pond was deceptive for his son.

“Important advice for bystanders too: If you see someone struggling in the pond, never go in after them. Instead, call 911,” Rosa added. “They never want to stand up. They want to either try to crawl or roll, that way they keep their weight dispersed over the ice.”

While waiting for first responders, Rosa said it is okay to throw flotation devices out to the victim if no one is nearby.

“Thank God there are good people out there because this could’ve ended much, much worse,” Seaman said.

As for ponds and lakes not under DEM surveillance, the rule of thumb is to check with your town or city before heading out on the ice.