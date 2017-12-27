Free train service in RI to end this week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The free in-state train service offered by the R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) since the summer will come to an end on Friday.

RIDOT has offered the free service between Wickford Junction and Providence since July 3 in an effort to increase ridership in the state.

Ridership numbers were far behind initial projections, leading the state to offer free service to encourage Rhode Islanders to give the commuter rail a try, and hopefully stick with it.

The MBTA Providence commuter rail line offers service between Wickford Junction and Boston, with stops at T.F. Green airport, Providence, and several Massachusetts towns.

For more information on the commuter rail, visit RidetheRails.com.