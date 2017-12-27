HealthSource RI extends hours as open enrollment deadline approaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With only four days left to sign up for health coverage, HealthSource RI is trying to accommodate more people.

As the Dec. 31 deadline approaches, Rhode Island’s health care exchange is staying open for longer, extending both its walk-in center and call center hours.

HealthSource RI Director Zachary Sherman said they’ve seen an increase in enrollment this year, with 31,700 enrollees so far. In addition, there have been three times as many new sign-ups over this time last year, with 6,500.

“We’ve done all this in the interest of making sure our last-minute shoppers, customers really looking to come in after Christmas to access affordable coverage, have the opportunity to do so,” Sherman said.

Sherman said 96 percent of Rhode Islanders currently have health coverage and the number of uninsured in the state has decreased by a third since 2013.

The recently approved GOP-backed tax plan will end fines for those who do not have health insurance. Sherman said HealthSource RI is still assessing the impact this might have locally.

“We are concerned about the repeal of the individual mandate,” he said. “The concern here is that less healthy, younger people will not stay in the risk pool and as a result premiums will go up and people will potentially fall off of coverage.”

“We are still assessing the impact of that,” he continued. “It doesn’t go into effect until Jan. 1, 2019, so we have a little bit of time to understand the ramifications.”

Anyone who needs health insurance can enroll online anytime, but the walk-in center will be open until 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. On Saturday, the walk-in center will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.