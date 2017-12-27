MBTA prepares trains for extreme cold

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) – With frigid air moving in overnight Tuesday and even colder temperatures forecasted for Thursday, the MBTA is taking precautions.
To prevent trains and rails from freezing up, MBTA officials say they have implemented “extreme cold procedures.” These include moving as many trains as possible into tunnels and facilities when not in operation, and keeping the rest moving constantly.
Track switches are also being moved frequently to avoid freezing.
