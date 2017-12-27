‘Miracle baby’ Angela Morales being laid to rest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence child who lived for nearly four years despite a rare brain disorder is being laid to rest.

A funeral for Angela Morales was held Wednesday morning at Saint Patrick Church in Providence.

Following the mass, she’ll be buried at Saint Ann Cemetery in Cranston.

Known by many as “Baby Angela,” Morales was born in March 2014 and diagnosed with anencephaly, which claims most infants’ lives just hours after birth. She defied those expectations and survived for three years and nine months.

Baby Angela passed away on Dec. 16, surrounded by her loving family.

Her mother created a Facebook page to provide updates on her daughter and offer support and inspiration to people around the world.