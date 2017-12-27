‘Phantom’ follow-up now showing at PPAC

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The national tour of “Love Never Dies” makes a stop in Providence this week.

The show opened Tuesday night at the Providence Performing Arts Center.

Set 10 years after the events of “Phantom of the Opera,” the musical picks things with the titular character living in New York and seeking to reunite with his true love.

Meghan Picerno, who plays Christine Daaé, said Phantom fans should simply expect the unexpected.

“You never know what kind of twists and turns, like the roller coaster that is Coney Island that we are set in, will give you in the story line,” she said.

Andrew Lloyd Webber composed the score while the lyrics were penned by Glenn Slater.

Gardar Thor Cortes, who portrayed the Phantom of the Opera’s protagonist Raoul in London’s West End, makes his U.S. debut as the Phantom.

“Love Never Dies” runs through Dec. 31. There is a special New Year’s Eve show at 6:30 p.m. to ensure patrons won’t miss out on the local festivities.

Tickets are available at the PPAC Box Office, by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) or on PPAC’s website.