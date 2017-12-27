Police: 2 men tried to steal laptops during post-Christmas rush

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for two men who are suspected of trying to steal computers from a Best Buy on one of the busiest days of the year.

According to Mansfield police, the two men entered the Mansfield Crossing store around noon Tuesday and grabbed three laptops. When the pair tried to run out of the store, two loss prevention officers and a bystander intervened, recovering the laptops.

Police said the suspects exited the store and got into a white Toyota Camry operated by a third accomplice. The driver took off onto Route 140 and the officers gave chase.

Police said the driver refused to stop and instead drove in the breakdown lane of 495 South traveling approximately 100 mph. Mansfield police continued the pursuit until the traffic conditions and impending danger to the public outweighed the benefit of stopping the suspects.

Norton police officers later spotted the vehicle on Route 123 and attempted to stop the vehicle until that chase became a danger to the public as well.

Police said the Camry was believed to be a 2013 model or newer and had a Patriots licence plate bearing Massachusetts registration PC NE26ST. The plate was stolen last weekend from a vehicle in Plymouth, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact the Mansfield Police Department at (508) 261-7301.