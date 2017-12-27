Police seek suspect in theft of $20,000 worth of comic books

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say stole up to $20,000 worth of comic books.

Southborough police on Wednesday released a surveillance image of someone they say broke into The Hall of Comics store in the early-morning hours of Nov. 27.

Police say the bearded man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt stole about 175 comic books with an estimated value of between $15,000 and $20,000.

The surveillance image was taken from the Time Capsule store in Cranston, where the suspect sold one of the stolen comics the next day.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Southborough police.