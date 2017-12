CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Another week has gone by with no grand prize winner in drawings for Powerball and Mega Millions, sending their jackpots skyrocketing.

As of Wednesday morning, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing was $337 million while the jackpot for Mega Millions stood at $306 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday.

Watch Wednesday’s Powerball drawing live on Eyewitness News at 11 on WPRI 12.