Rescue a Pet: Bunilla Ice

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Bunilla Ice.

Bunilla Ice is one of many rabbits and other critters up for adoption at the shelter, including Scarlett O’Hare-ah, who we had in studio last week.

They’re playful, pretty low maintenance and have great personalities. Plus, they can be litterbox trained and can live with children, dogs and cats.

If you’d like to meet Bunilla or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.